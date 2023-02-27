Home Sports «Playing like this you don’t go anywhere»- Corriere TV
Sports

«Playing like this you don’t go anywhere»- Corriere TV

by admin
«Playing like this you don’t go anywhere»- Corriere TV

The Nerazzurri player on Sky Sport after the defeat against Bologna at the Dall’Ara stadium

So we’re not going anywhere, we need to change our image and have more continuity. The victory in the Champions League had given us a lot of energy and instead we came here and put in this performance.”

He said it lautaro martinezstriker and Inter captain, who spoke on Sky Sport afterwards the defeat against Bologna at the Dall’Ara.

“Bologna are a great team, they did better than us and won deservedly. But we have to raise our level, play the same way as against Porto. Today I’m here to apologize to all the fans and people who always supports us,” adds the Argentine.

February 27, 2023 – Updated February 27, 2023, 07:50 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Inter, is Pinamonti saves Skriniar?

You may also like

, Kylian Mbappé, the lethal weapon of Paris...

La Liga Comprehension: Barcelona’s seven-game winning streak ended...

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Dundee United, Aberdeen, St...

The management of Šumperk reacted to the relegation....

Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James was injured?

Manchester United won the League Cup for the...

Team player Sagerer returns to Turin

Mourinho hasn’t been so high up at this...

Living on the edge: cities on the edge...

Jannik Sinner drops to 13th place, leads Novak...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy