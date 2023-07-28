Istat: industry turnover up 1.5% in May

In May, Istat estimates that the turnover of industry, net of seasonal factors, will increase by 1.5% in quarterly terms, recording a positive trend on both markets (+2.0% on the domestic one and +0 .6% on the foreign one).

In the March-May 2023 quarter, the overall index decreased by 0.9% compared to the previous quarter (-1.0% on the domestic market and -0.8% on the foreign market)

