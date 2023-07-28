Women fall more from the stairs than men (almost double): all the fault of multitasking

Girls should be a little more careful going down the stairs. And that’s because – according to one scientific study published in Plos One, for young women the risk of falling down the stairs, and therefore of getting hurt, is 80% higher than that of their male peers. But why has gender difference even invaded the stairs? What do girls do differently than their male friends to tumble, and get hurt, so more often than they do while switching floors? It’s not just a matter of heels, it’s the premise.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

