The 2023 Francophone Games will take place without the Secretary General of the OIF, the reasons? | The librist

The 2023 Francophonie Games, which are taking place in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, will take place without the Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF), Louise Mushikiwabo.

Ms. Mushikiwabo’s decision not to attend the Games intervenes in a context of tensions between the DRC and its neighbor, Rwanda. Kinshasa accuses Kigali of supporting the March 23 Movement (M23), a rebellion that relaunched an offensive in eastern DRC in November 2021. Accusations that have been substantiated by a group of UN expertswho said in June that he had identified soldiers clearly wearing the Rwandan army’s military uniform and having provided reinforcements to M23 elements.

Rwanda denies support for M23. President Paul Kagame has declared his country a scapegoat and that he was only too happy to find an excuse for his own incapacity.

Tensions between the DRC and Rwanda had a negative impact on the organization of the Francophonie Games. Several countries have decided to reduce their participation or have given up altogether, like Quebecwho cited security and health reasons for not sending a delegation to Kinshasa.

Ms. Mushikiwabo’s presence in Kinshasa would have been a symbol of reconciliation between the DRC and Rwanda. However, his decision not to attend the Games may be a blessing in disguise. Tensions between the two countries could have harmed the event and Ms. Mushikiwabo could have been booed by the audience.

The success of the Francophonie Games is now the priority. The Congolese authorities hope that the games will take place in peace and security.

Organization of the Francophone Games by the DRC

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has been chosen to host the 2023 Francophone Games. The games will take place from July 28 to August 6 in KinshasaThe capital of the country.

The organization of the games is a major challenge for the DRC. The country is plagued by conflict and political instability. The infrastructure is also insufficient to host an event of this scale.

Despite these challenges, the Congolese authorities are determined to successfully organize the games. They set up an organizing committee made up of Congolese and international experts. The committee is working hard to ensure that the games take place in the best possible conditions. Several infrastructure is also under construction and/or under renovation, including the Martyrs’ Stadium.

The success of the games is important for the DRC. It would allow the country to present itself in a new light and show its ability to organize large-scale events. The games would also be an opportunity for the DRC to promote its culture and tourism, and to show the world its cultural richness and dynamism.

The Francophone Games over time

The first edition of the Games took place in 1989 in Casablanca, Morocco. Since then, the games have been held in 1994 in Paris, France, in 1997 in Antananarivo, Madagascar, in 2001 in Ottawa, Canada, in 2005 in Niamey, Niger, in 2009 in Beirut, Lebanon, in 2013 in Nice, France, in 2017 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, and in 2023 in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Francophone Games are open to the 88 member states of the OIF. Participating countries are divided into three categories based on their population:

Category A countries have a population greater than 10 million. Category B countries have a population between 1 and 10 million. Category C countries have a population of less than 1 million.

The Francophonie Games offer a wide range of sporting and cultural events, including:

AthleticsBasketballBoxingCyclingFootballJudoWrestlingSwimmingTaekwondoTennisVolleyballDancingMusicTheatreLiterature

The Games of La Francophonie 2023 in Kinshasa promise to be a great celebration of French-speaking youth. They are an opportunity for young Francophones to meet, share their culture and gain new experiences. They are also a means of promoting the French language and French-speaking cultures around the world. We dare to believe that these games which will be launched on July 28 will be a success. We are privileged to welcome you to Kinshasa. Come many to live this unique experience!

