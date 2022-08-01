MILANO – Encouraging signs from the Italian labor market. According to the data released today by theState, in June the number of employees grew by 86 thousand units, with a very strong pull of permanent employees, bringing the total stock above 23 million to pre-school levels. An increase that also brings up the employment rate, that is the number of people with a job out of the total population, which has risen to 60.1% and to the maximum since 1977, that is, since the start of the historical series.
by Flavio Bini
As mentioned, it is the permanent employees who drag the figure upwards. In June, the growth was 116 thousand units, against a substantial stability for term positions (-3 thousand) and a decline in self-employed workers. The drop in inactive people is also very marked, that is, those who do not have a job or are looking for one, dropped by 91 thousand units. The unemployment rate also falls, the ratio between those looking for but not finding a job out of the total workforce (ie employed and unemployed), down to 8.1%.