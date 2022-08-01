Home World Nuclear, Iran: “We have the technical capacity to build the atomic bomb”
Nuclear, Iran: “We have the technical capacity to build the atomic bomb”

Nuclear, Iran: “We have the technical capacity to build the atomic bomb”

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said that Iran has the technical capacity to build an atomic bomb. The Iranian agency Mehr reports. Eslami also said that a constructive interaction between the AEOI and the IAEA, the International Atomic Energy Agency, is established and there has been no disruption in these interactions.

Biden in Israel warns Iran: “Ready to use force to stop the atomic bomb”

by our correspondent Paolo Mastrolilli

Iran has the technical capability to build an atomic bomb, but such a program is not on the agenda, Eslami noted, adding that these allegations are being raised by the Zionist regime to deceive public opinion.

Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian: “The nuclear negotiation also passes through Rome. We need a solid understanding “

by Francesca Caferri

