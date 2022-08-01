The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said that Iran has the technical capacity to build an atomic bomb. The Iranian agency Mehr reports. Eslami also said that a constructive interaction between the AEOI and the IAEA, the International Atomic Energy Agency, is established and there has been no disruption in these interactions.

Iran has the technical capability to build an atomic bomb, but such a program is not on the agenda, Eslami noted, adding that these allegations are being raised by the Zionist regime to deceive public opinion.