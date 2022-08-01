Pristina, 1 August 2022 – From today, some obligations launched by the Kosovar government towards the Serbian majority should have come into force, specifically the prohibition of the use of documents e plaques of Serbian vehicles in the Serbian-majority northern regions, which is why they exploded protests e road blocks, in front of which the authorities closed two border crossings with Serbia last night. Immediate reaction of Belgradeclosely followed by that of Moscawhich appealed to Pristina, Usa e Ue to “put an end to the provocations and observe the rights of the Kosovo Serbs”.

The international force Kfor to guide Nato “closely monitors” the situation on the border between Kosovo and Serbia and warns: “Ready to intervene if stability is endangered”. Pristina was then postponed by a monthuntil the the first of Septemberthe new obligations for the Serbs.

The High Representative for EU foreign policy, Borrell: “Now dialogue”.

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Kosovo, Caroline Ziadehon the other hand, he “is following developments in northern Kosovo with concern” and “calls for calm, for the restoration of freedom of movement and for a further escalation to be avoided”.

I urge everyone to address the problems in good faith through dialogue facilitated by the EU, to strengthen stability and security for all “, he said in a note released by the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo after the strong tensions in recent hours with Serbia.

3 Serbian citizens arrested

Kosovar police arrested three Serbian citizens for putting up a “welcome” sign in the Community of Serbian Municipalities in the city of Gracanica, Russian news agency Tass reported, citing local Kosovo media. The three were interrogated and released, while the placard was removed. Kosovar police have warned that anyone who puts up such posters will be arrested, because “it represents a provocation”. The Community of Serbian Municipalities was born in application of the 2013 Brussels Agreement for the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina. It is a self-governing body for Serbs living in Kosovo.