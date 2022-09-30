MILANO – Abrupt slowdown in the labor market in August. According to the data released today byState the busy they fell by 74 thousand units compared to the previous month, albeit up by 406 thousand on the previous year. Above all, the fall in employees is striking, down by 117 thousand units for the most part for an indefinite period (-95 thousand).

Another fact that emerges from the reading of the data of the statistical institute is the increase in the number of inactive between 15 and 64 years (those who neither have nor are looking for a job), increased by 91 thousand units compared to July. A shift that leads to a reduction in the unemployment rate, which represents the number of people looking for a job out of the total workforce (employed plus unemployed), down to 7.8%. In other words, the number of people who have stopped looking for work has increased, thus causing the rate to drop.

“Compared to August 2021, the number of employees increased by over 400 thousand units, in particular among temporary employees who, in one year, grew by almost 200 thousand”, notes Istat in its comment on the data. “The employment and unemployment rates, compared to July 2022, drop, reaching 60.0% and 7.8% respectively, while the inactivity rate rises, reaching 34.8%”.