He dreamed of Udinese in Europe when he played the Triveneto derbies against Verona in the 1980s, and he dreams of it again today as a simple Juventus fan, convinced that Udinese in a “deluxe version” so far admired by all of Italy can really aspire to prestigious goals. Four days after the awaited match against Bentegodi, where he wore the yellow-blue jersey in the 1986-87 season after leaving Zebretta, it is a double ex like the Friulian Gigi De Agostini to “make the cards” in a derby that among the many themes will also propose the question of the break as a possible and further threat for Udinese who will find a Verona ready to play also for the future on the bench of its coach Gabriele Cioffi.

De Agostini, Udinese resumes his race from Verona. Could the championship stop have broken the rhythm?

«Let’s hope not, but the risk is there. As a former player, I think that it would have been better for Udinese to face Verona on the wings of enthusiasm after the clear success achieved over Inter. The break is always a puzzle, but in this case it may have allowed Verona to meet again, Udinese to have finished the work set up, but in reality it may prove to be more of a question mark for the bianconeri who come from five successes in a row ».

In fact, the two teams will arrive at the Triveneto derby starting from completely different assumptions ….

“The balance hangs on the Bianconeri side precisely because Udinese started the championship by resuming the pace and the trend it had in the second part of last season with Cioffi, it is reconfirming itself and therefore knows how to respond, while Verona has weakened a lot. with the departures of Simeone, Barak and Caprari ».

You mentioned Cioffi, already put “on the grid” by his president in Verona …

«Personally, I believe that Cioffi is currently unjustifiable, both for the results obtained in Friuli and for the club’s transfer market. I don’t think that in accepting Verona Cioffi would have thought of such a downsizing, with some of the best pieces sold upon his arrival ».

On the other hand, Sottil at Udinese has just been elected coach of the month in Serie A.

«He deserves it because he has transformed Udinese into a team that is no longer a wait-and-see but that attacks high and is not satisfied only with bringing home the result, but wants to win. This is called mentality and it is one of the most important prerogatives and one of the most difficult to acquire ».

What technical or tactical aspect should be noted in this Udinese?

«The ability to exalt everyone, because if Udinese have achieved these results, they also owe it to the bench players who are decisive. The squad is well formed and I notice an important fusion between young and experienced players, so the complex works. In a team you always need someone who has experience, to lead the way ».

One above all is Roberto Pereyra?

«Yes, but also Deulofeu. Both of them can give and are giving a lot. Two players like this are also necessary for young players like Udogie, who is confirming himself after the sale to Tottenham, and all the new players who aim to emerge ».

Your prediction on the match against Bentegodi and the Juventus season?

«Difficult prediction because you can never know, Verona will also play for their coach, but Udinese are the favorites. On the season I say that it is right to dream of Europe and that we must take advantage of the situation to also look for some titles like the Italian Cup. If you beat teams like Roma and Inter, no one will sleep peacefully having to face Udinese ».

Your memories of the Triveneti derbies?

«I played them on both sides and they have always been very close matches. I remember those played with Zico, that sensational five to three for Verona in Friuli, then redeemed from five to one for Udinese the following year. Then I went to Hellas, we arrived in Europe with Bagnoli at the helm and I took off for Juventus and the national team ».