After a very intense first day, today we continue with the guest star of the 2022 edition: Patrick Collison, CEO and co-founder of Stripe, in dialogue with John Elkann.

The absolute protagonists even today are the innovators, therefore, those who are trying to improve the future with technology, introduced by the intervention of the European Commissioner Thierry Breton. Among them, for the first time after becoming Unicorn (in tech jargon it means a startup worth more than a billion euros), Alberto Dalmasso, co-founder and CEO of Satispay.

IT Week 2022, Massimo Moretti (Wasp): "My dream: a house for everyone printed in 3D at Km 0"

The day continues with speeches, among others, by Alec Ross, former advisor for innovation during the Obama administration and now a professor at the Bologna Business School, and Federico Faggin, the father of the microchip. Both will also be the protagonists of one of the 19 masterclasses, real 50-minute “lessons” that get to the heart of the topics covered on the stages of ITWeek. On the main one, in Sala Fucine, the director of the Press, Massimo Giannini, interviews Alessandra Perrazzelli, deputy director general of the Bank of Italy.

IT Week 2022, accelerators and innovation: which models for the future

Finally, two special sessions dedicated to the future of Italy: in Tech4Italy the innovation managers of many large companies will speak and unveil their plans; while at the end of the day, in Tech4Future: it is the turn of the visionaries, the Italians who are studying those technologies that will change our lives: from the quantum camputer to the 100% ecological house printed in 3D, from the fastest self-driving car world to the Italian engineer who at NASA has the responsibility of “stopping the Martians”, that is, making sure that the soil samples taken from Mars that will be brought to Earth do not have negative effects on the biosphere of our planet. Finally Achille Lauro will present his metaverse.