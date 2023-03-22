The EU launches the right to hi-tech repairs even after the warranty period

The European Commission proposes the right to reparation. “The repair is the key to ending to the model’take, create, break and throw away‘ which is so bad for our planet, our health and our economy. There is no reason why a bad cable or a broken fan should force you to buy a completely new product”. The Vice President of the Commission, Frans Timmermans, who adds: “Last year we proposed rules to ensure that products are designed to be repairable. Today we propose to actually make the repairing things the easy and attractive option for consumers“.

The proposal also aims to change the approach model towards products, mostly electronic. “We want to help consumers repair their products, if they wish. We give them the tools to make more informed and comparable choices – explains vice president Vera Jourova -. We want to incentivize manufacturers, so that they make repairs possible, rather than engage in an endless race to buy new products that we consumers don’t need. This is not sustainable and leaves no choice for consumers.”

