The well-known American journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh revealed in February through a secret source that the United States of America was responsible for the explosion at the Nord Stream gas pipeline, and now he has revealed the motives behind that action!

Izvor: Danish armed forces/Youtube/screenshot

“At the end of September, for reasons unknown to me, President Biden made that decision. Most likely, the failures of Ukraine on the front made him worry about the further financing of the conflict by the West, especially Germany.“, stated Hersh, as reported by the Russian “Sputnik”.

Hersh believes that the version about a group of Ukrainians with fake passports and rented boats for a million dollars is more grounded. He explained his position.

“Do you really believe that it is possible to do something like that with a fake passport? That story is ridiculous, but they didn’t mind publishing it. And the version was eventually dropped, although the White House, it seems to me, had high hopes for it“, says Hersh.

The President of the United States of America, Joseph Biden, made the decision to carry out that operation according to the claims of Hersh. Biden allegedly made that decision after nine months of talks with representatives of the security sector.

MONDO editorial office reports information about the conflict in Ukraine with journalistic due diligence, using sources that rely on long-standing credibility when it comes to the veracity of the information they publish. We are aware of the fact that information about the war is often mixed with propaganda, especially when it comes to less relevant sources. That is why we invite you, our readers, to draw our attention if you notice incorrect information, so that we can correct unintentional mistakes. Write to us at [email protected].

(WORLD)