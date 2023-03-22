Home Sports Germany, possible national call for Austin Reaves
Sports

Germany, possible national call for Austin Reaves

by admin
Germany, possible national call for Austin Reaves

According to what was reported by the German portal SPOX, the Lakers winger Austin Reaves could play the next World Cup with the shirt of Germany. Reaves has a German passport thanks to his grandmother’s origins and in recent weeks he has shown himself open to the idea during an interview with Bild. The player’s brother Spencer played in Germany for Bamberg and Bayer Giants Leverkusen among others.

During the last Eurobasket, Germany fielded Nick Weiler-Babb of Bayern Munich as a naturalized player.

See also  The same sports, growing together, listening to stories, and learning boxing Xi'an Newspaper Parent-Child Sports Experience Camp adds vitality to the "time-honored" boxing gym

You may also like

3rd league: Osnabrück only gets one point in...

Notre Dame reportedly hires Penn State’s Micah Shrewsberry...

VfL Wolfsburg dreams of the semifinals

The Government confirms that Sánchez travels to China...

Champions League: THW Kiel with goal gala in...

Castres leans on Anthony Watson (Leicester)

Champions League quarter-finals: VfL Wolfsburg in VAR luck:...

Lyon 0-1 Chelsea: Blues get crucial European win...

Putin and Xi thank IOC for ‘defending Olympic...

Republic of Ireland 3-2 Latvia: Teenage striker Evan...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy