According to what was reported by the German portal SPOX, the Lakers winger Austin Reaves could play the next World Cup with the shirt of Germany. Reaves has a German passport thanks to his grandmother’s origins and in recent weeks he has shown himself open to the idea during an interview with Bild. The player’s brother Spencer played in Germany for Bamberg and Bayer Giants Leverkusen among others.

During the last Eurobasket, Germany fielded Nick Weiler-Babb of Bayern Munich as a naturalized player.