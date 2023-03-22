The figures of Juan Pablo Ramírez in his sports career

The team with which he played the most and that undoubtedly catapulted him in his sports career was National Athletica club that owns his sports rights and with whom the Chinese club made the loan to have him in its ranks.

Among the outstanding figures of ‘Indio’ Ramírez in national and international football, the 124 matches as a professional, in six different teams, where his greatest participation was with Nationala club with which he played 53 games, with a balance of four goals and four assists, in addition to a total of 2,359 minutes.

Another of the teams in which he stood out was in the America MG from Brazil, where he played 33 times, scoring three times, assisting once and playing 984 minutes. The same figures in goals and assists, but in 15 games, he had with Baywith whom he played 833 minutes.

What is the team that Ramírez will reach?

Qingdao West Coast It is a team from the second division of Chinese football, which has been created for 15 years, exactly in August 2007, under the name of Qingdao Kangtaiyuan FC, which has changed four times, due to the sponsors that the team has had. Qingdao region, Shandong.

He comes from the third division and has been in the second division of Chinese soccer for two years, so he hopes that with the arrival of the Colombian soccer player, he will access the first division of that country for the first time in its history.