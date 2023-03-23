After all: The current editor-in-chief of the “Spiegel”, Steffen Klusmann, spoke to you. In the film, however, he comes across as more of a publicist than someone who really enlightens.

Klusmann only started at “Spiegel” after the scandal. Besides two employees from the documentation department, he was the only one who wanted to talk to us about it. That didn’t exactly make it easy for the film. There are still many employees at “Spiegel” who were colleagues of Claas Relotius and who looked after his texts. Of course we would have liked to know first-hand what the atmosphere in the editorial office was like back then. After all, it’s not just about Claas Relotius, it’s about the entire social department in which he worked. About how work orders were distributed there, what the claim was, how the competition was dealt with. In the end, Mr. Klusmann answered all the questions I had, even though he didn’t even work for “Spiegel” at the time.