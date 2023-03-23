The future of Ivan Juric , as we well know, is still hanging by a thread. Since his arrival in Turin, the Croatian coach has drastically changed the fate of the grenades. For this reason, he wants to understand what President Cairo’s project is for the future.

The former Verona player asks for clarity, he wants to understand if the maximum goal can only be eighth place or if the Bull can also aim for Europe in the coming years. To do this, it needs an important market, of a summer as a protagonist where the rose can be significantly retouched.