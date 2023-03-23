Home Health Vaccination reduces post-Covid risk by 40 percent – Health
Vaccination reduces post-Covid risk by 40 percent – Health

Vaccination reduces post-Covid risk by 40 percent – Health

Two doses of vaccine reduce the long-term consequences of a corona infection by around 40 percent. This is the result of a meta-analysis in which British researchers evaluated what influences the development of post-Covid syndrome. This is what experts call it when symptoms such as shortness of breath, fatigue and concentration problems persist three months after infection. Long-Covid, on the other hand, is defined as complaints that last or occur between four weeks and three months after infection.

