Redmi announced that it will release the Note 12 series on October 27, and the launch Slogan is “image awakening”. The Note 12 series has done a good job of imaging this time, and has fully realized the popularization of “flagship imaging” from optics to algorithms.

According to reports, the Redmi Note 12 series will use a 200-megapixel main camera, which will be the only 200-megapixel mobile phone at the same price.

Now, we Kuai Technology has received the official invitation letter, let’s take a look.

The invitation is a sample tasting media gift box,Inside is a projector, and 10 printed films, all of which were shot by Note12 series mobile phones.

With the included power bank and stand, you can perform screenings anytime, anywhere.

The reason for sending the projector and film is becauseRedmi Note 12 Pro will add a film[Camera]film camera to restore this film texture.

According to the official introduction, in order to better restore the texture of the film, Redmi scanned the real film and analyzed the tone, characteristics, color style and other information of the imaging to achieve pixel-level point-to-point modeling.

Through this technique,The final finished photo has smooth transitions in vignetting and color, and the color, density, and layering of the film grain is unique.

In addition, the new phone will launch the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor for the first time. It is equipped with a MediaTek Imagiq ISP image processor and can support up to 200 million pixel main cameras, providing hardware support for the image processing of the new phone.



