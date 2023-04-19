It is impossible for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates within the year, which deviates from market forecasts! Spot gold bulls have limited kinetic energy- Sina

next post

[Hong Kong News]Hong Kong people protest against the thrilling scene of Xu Zhengyu’s visit to the UK; Xia Baolong repeatedly refused to interview the Journalists Association to express his concerns; China Mobile intends to bid for broadband | London | Xu Zhengyu | Yingying Hong Kong People | Financial City | Association | Refusal to Media Interviews | Freedom of the Press | Baptist University | Student Union |