From 2 million vehicles to the 3 millionth vehicle rolled off the assembly line today,BYDThe car only took half a year!

(Photo source: BYD Auto)

On November 16, BYD’s 3 millionth vehiclenew energy vehiclesOfficially offline. Football player Wang Shuang then took over the car keys from Wang Chuanfu, chairman and president of BYD Co., Ltd., and became the owner of BYD’s 3 millionth new energy vehicle.

As a result, BYD became the first Chinese auto brand to reach this milestone.

The car novel noticed that on such an important day, instead of showing a trace of “smugness” from top to bottom, BYD Auto humbly said “thank you” all the time.

Earlier in the day when it was off the assembly line, employees of BYD Auto (including BYD dealers) shared a signed letter of thanks signed by Wang Chuanfu. In this letter of thanks, the name of the employee is written and the total number of days in BYD is displayed, and the achievement of 3 million new energy vehicles is attributed to the joint efforts of the employees. A short thank you letter, but the content is full of ritual and sense of belonging.

At the off-line ceremony press conference held that day, it was also surrounded by the atmosphere of “thank you”.

In addition to the objects of gratitude and words of thanks listed on the poster wall displayed at the press conference, at the press conference, Wang Chuanfu also once again expressed his gratitude to all walks of life including users, media/government departments, upstream and downstream partners in the industry chain, fellow businessmen, employees, etc. . And attribute it to “friends traveling along the way”.

(Image source: Screenshot of the press conference)

From the once niche choice to today’s popular trend, new energy vehicles have made great progress in just over ten years, not only changing the structure of automobile products, but more importantly, allowing the “latecomers” in the automobile consumer market to Auto brands have the opportunity to stand on the same starting line as foreign auto brands, and then realize “changing lanes and overtaking”.

According to the latest data released by the Passenger Federation, in October, BYD Auto achieved a single-monthSales217,816 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 142.2%, surpassing the mainstream joint venture brands, ranking firstpassenger carNo. 1 on the sales list. Created a new height for the development of Chinese auto brands.

Behind this achievement, Wang Chuanfu summed it up as “initial heart and persistence”.

In 2008, BYD launched the world‘s first mass-produced plug-in hybrid vehicle – F3 DM, taking the lead in entering the field of new energy vehicles. Persisted all the way, and became the world‘s first auto brand to stop production of fuel vehicles in March this year. With the persistence of the strategy of “walking on two legs” of DM hybrid and EV pure electric, it finally ushered in today’s achievements.

As far as the development of China‘s auto industry is concerned, the greater significance behind BYD’s 3 million vehicles has driven the development of innovative technologies in the entire industry.

In recent years, such as “blade battery“, “DM-i/p super hybrid”, “e platform 3.0”, “CTB battery body integration” and a series of innovative technologies dazzled the world, and also greatly promoted the development and transformation of the new energy automobile industry. Data show that BYD has accumulated 26,000 global authorized patents, forming a huge “technical fish pond”.

According to Wang Chuanfu at the press conference, BYD will also release a subversive “black technology” in the follow-up, which will bring top-level protection to users in terms of security. According to him, the technology will first be installed on Yangwang brand models.

In addition, based on the “Technology Fish Pond”, in addition to the high-end brand – Yangwang, BYD will release a new professional and personalized brand next year.

(Photo source: BYD Auto)

According to Wang Chuanfu’s introduction at the press conference, the new brand comes from a deep insight into the development of the automotive industry and user consumption trends. “When receiving more and more personalized needs from consumers, I strongly feel the importance of the individual value of consumers to the development of automobiles.”

Wang Chuanfu said: “When a car is increasingly seen as a carrier of self-expression and a guide for more people’s inner spirit, BYD is determined to create professional-grade products through professional technology to help everyone’s dreams.”

At present, BYD’s multi-brand strategy has revealed the whole picture. In addition to the two series of Dynasty and Ocean under the BYD brand, it also has the Tengshi brand, the Yangwang brand, and a new professional and personalized brand. Products range from home to luxury, from mass to personality to achieve full coverage.

(Photo source: BYD Auto)

Ushering in the 3 millionth new energy vehicle off the assembly line, for BYD, it is not only a historical node, but also a new starting point. However, this new starting point will no longer be limited to the domestic market, but will enter the global passenger car market.

In this regard, Wang Chuanfu also made it clear at the press conference that he will further promote the internationalization of the passenger car industry in the global market through “in the world, for the world“.

In fact, BYDNew Energy Passenger VehicleIt has already entered (or will soon) enter the global mainstream automobile consumer markets such as Germany, Norway, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, Australia, Singapore, Japan, India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Brazil.

Ushering in the 3 millionth new energy vehicle off the production line is an important milestone in the development of BYD, and it is also the best footnote for China to move from a “automotive power” to a “automotive power”.

(Photo source: BYD Auto)

It took 13 years from the first million vehicles (1-1 million vehicles); to the second million vehicles (1-2 million vehicles), it took 1 year; and then to the latest million vehicles (200-200 million vehicles). 3 million) only took half a year. As the “technical fish pond” continues to grow, BYD’s development speed will inevitably be further accelerated.

In Wang Chuanfu’s words, “The acceleration of BYD’s new energy is a comprehensive portrayal of a pioneer leading the industry forward through forward-looking strategies and innovative technologies, and it is also the best footnote for China to move from a big car country to a car power.”

