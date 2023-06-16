Ita, after the money from Landini’s communicator, the trip to Sardinia

Ita spares no expense on promotion

The definitive agreement for the passage of Ita into the hands of Lufthansa had not yet been signed and Ita was already organizing a celebratory trip. “An unforgettable two days in the prestigious setting of Forte Village” as reported by Ita’s invitation strictly personal and valid for two people on 16-18 June. It is not known what the marketing target is, but it is certain that in terms of Ita promotion activities, in the management of Fabio Lazzerini, spares no expense. Even in spite of the fact that until yesterday it was a company wholly owned by the Treasury.

After all, it is not the first time that Ita puts her hand in her wallet to promote her business

The case of Ita’s partnership with True Italian Experience (Tie) speak clearly. The airline has in fact commissioned the company headed by Gianni PrandiLandini’s communicator, was commissioned by Ita to promote tourist packages with the sale of airline tickets.

The agreement provided for Ita to pay Tie 15 million euros until 2025. Not only that: the airline and Tie (controlled by Prandi’s Assist group) have also entered into an agreement to raise public and private funds for territorial marketing. An understanding that benefits (70%) Tie, as he reveals the internal audit coordinated by Elisa Tarantola and handed over to the board of directors on 21 April. But in the end the agreement, at least for the promotional activity part, is interrupted before the end of the contract: Ita formally communicates its intention to withdraw effective from 31 December 2022. In return, the carrier has already paid into Tie 4’s coffers .5 million through the end of 2022.

“Ita paid the 4.2 million euros to Tie while losing over 480 million euros a year” as he underlined Antonio Amoroso, national secretary of Cub Trasporti. “It is appropriate that whoever takes care of the communication of a trade union organization stipulates generous contracts with the same companies with which the same trade union signs agreements a lose for the workers?” wonders Amoroso who presented a question on the matter exposed to the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Rome and to the Court of Auditors.

Meanwhile, Ita’s adventure has become German

The Treasury has brought it to fruition the sale of 41% of Ita to the Germans of Lufthansa. To close the game, the German carrier will put 325 million on the plate via a capital increase. Meanwhile the ministry led by Giancarlo Giorgetti has committed to a new recapitalization of 250 million, the last tranche of the 1.35 billion authorized by Brussels. Yet another before giving away the company born on the ashes of Alitalia. On balance therefore, if everything goes smoothly, 75 million will end up in the public coffers. Little or nothing if we consider that 1.350 billion were spent to get Ita off the ground.

At this point, the board of directors will also need to be renewed. Expired with the assembly of last May 11, the board of directors is in fact operating in prorogatio. CEO included. Job for which the Germans might want their own manager.