Ita Airways, no agreement on salaries: it will be a strike
Business

by admin
Ita Airways, no agreement between the company and the unions

No agreement between Ita Airways and the workers for the adjustment of salaries. So we go to one four-hour strike on 28 February after the phase of cooling down and conciliation ended “negatively” at the Ministry of Labor with a report of failure to agree between the company and the unions. “The company has inexplicably shown unacceptable rigidity by refusing to sign an agreement built together over the long months of negotiations”, explained the secretary general Claudius Tarlazzi and the national secretary Ivan Viglietti of Uiltrasporti in a note.

The meeting was held in the afternoon between the unions and the top management of Ita Airways “with the aim of reaching an agreement on wage and contractual issues”. But the smoke was black. “It is a serious fact – attack Tarlazzi and Viglietti – disrespectful towards workers and citizens. In support of this battle for civilization and dignity, a first strike action will soon be proclaimed”.

First strike

And to say that the solution seemed close. Even figures had emerged and the agreements practically made. But in the end the table is blown. “It is the first strike of the Ita Airways era which became necessary due to the insane unreasonableness of some members of the company’s Board of Directors”, commented the top management of Uiltrasporti.

The unions ask for the intervention of the government, engaged in negotiations for the entry of Lufthansa. “We ask for the immediate intervention of the shareholder – explain Tarlazzi and Viglietti – to prevent these positions from undermining the growth path of Ita Airways and jeopardizing the alliance with Lufthansa”.

