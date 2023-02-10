A famous musician decided to make money from his good knowledge of American football.

Source: Profimedia

The last match of the NFL season is near – the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will fight for the “Vince Lombardi” trophy in the final, and it is assumed that this will be the American football game with the most bets in history. The Canadian rapper Drake, a fan of well-made tickets, joined in, so he put more than 650,000 euros on one of them!

More precisely, Drake played a ticket for 700,000 US dollars, where he will wait for the victory of Kansas. If he is right, he will get a little more than double the money he invested, and that’s not all. Of course, Drake still has a few tickets, so watching the Super Bowl this season will be more interesting for him than other viewers.

Among other things, the Canadian musician bet that Patrick Mahomes will have the first touchdown in the finals, that Kansas will win each of the quarters as well as both halves, and that Travis Kelce will be the MVP of the final match of the season. The stakes are lower on each of those tickets, but Drake could make a serious amount of money if he guesses everything that will happen in the game.

Drake just LOADED UP on Super Bowl 57 Bets – $700K on KC ML

– $50K Mahomes First TD

– $50K on Juju First TD

– $50K on KC to win each Quarter

– $50K on KC to win both halves

– $25K on Travis Kelce MVP

– $60K on TE to be Position of MVP Seven different bets of $25K+pic.twitter.com/idAap4yGZe — Pickswise (@Pickswise)February 9, 2023

By the way, the Canadian rapper has a bad reputation when it comes to sports betting. He often allocates large sums of money and invests them in his favorite athletes and clubs, goes to their matches and poses with the athletes, but in the USA he is followed by a rumor that he brings misfortune. If you’re among the many sports fans who believe Drake is haunted, you’ll be rooting for Philadelphia in the final game of the NFL season.

(WORLD)