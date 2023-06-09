Donald Trump indicted over classified Mar-a-Lago documents

Donald Trump was indicted over classified White House documents found at his Mar-a-Lago residence. The former president himself made it known on his social Truth.

Seven charges were brought against the tycoon as part of the federal investigation into the affair of the files that should have been delivered to the State Archives and which instead ended up in Mar-a-Lago. The charges include “conspiracy to obstruct” justice, a crime involving at least two people in cahoots, “willingly withholding” confidential documents, “false statements” and obstruction of justice. Trump said he was summoned “for Tuesday to the courthouse in Miami at 3 in the afternoon”.

“This is a dark day for America. We are a country in serious and rapid decline – he commented – I never thought it was possible that something like this could happen to a former president of the United States, who received more votes than any other incumbent president in our country’s history and who currently clearly leads all candidates, Democrats and Republicans, in the polls for the 2024 presidential election”. “I – she added, writing it in capital letters – am an innocent man!”.

Not even an hour later, Trump’s presidential campaign organization launched a fundraiser: “We are seeing the Republic die before our eyes”, reads the email sent to voters to solicit donations.

Second indictment

It is the first time in US history that a former president has been indicted for federal crimes.

The turning point was expected after federal prosecutors had notified the former president’s lawyers this week of his inclusion as a potential suspect in the investigation into the transfer of confidential documents from the White House to the tycoon’s resort in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

For Trump, this is the second indictment after the one for the illegal payment of $ 130,000 to the porn star Stormy Daniels in violation of campaign finance laws.

The other inquiries

But for the former president, other judicial troubles are on the horizon that could bury his hopes of returning to the White House.

– New York authorities accuse him of lying to banks and insurance companies by inflating the value of his assets by billions of dollars, demanding compensation of 250 million dollars. And they aim to ban the Trumps – the former president and his three children Donald Jr, Eric and Ivanka – from leading any company in New York.

– In Georgia, a special grand jury recently concluded its investigation into possible interference by Trump and his allies in the 2020 election. The final grand jury report is still classified, but according to rumors, indictments have been recommended against at least ten people .

– Then there are the investigations into the assault on Congress on January 6, 2021. The commission of inquiry concluded that Trump and his cohorts participated in a plan to overturn the 2020 election. And special prosecutor Jack Smith is conducting his investigation.