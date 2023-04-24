Ita Airways, sensational: merger with Lufthansa postponed again

Eng: entry into Lufthansa postponed, negotiations still ongoing

Lufthansa’s entry into the Italian airline Ita Airways is postponed. Regardless of the deadline originally announced for today, negotiations with the Italian government are still ongoing, a company spokesman in Frankfurt confirmed to the agency. Dpa. The talks are on track, but he added they are not concluded yet. Lufthansa did not provide details or a new date for the expected signing of the contract.

In recent days, optimism had leaked about the possible positive outcome of the transactionit would be about the last details with a price that could fluctuate between 250 and 300 million euros.

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in an interview with ‘Milano Finanza’, said that “Ita has turned the pagea”. The prime minister observed: “We have resolved a situation that seemed impossible, no one had succeeded. Now Lufthansa will have to ensure that Italy is at the center of its interests, present an effective, expansive industrial plan, serving trade and tourism routes”.

Even the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti said he was optimistic in recent days: “I think the negotiations with Lufthansa are very advanced, it is certainly a complex negotiation, with many variables, I think I can say that in a few days we will have an outcome, I hope favorable”. While the president of Ita Airways, Antonino Turicchi, went further arguing that: “The operation in its structure is defined, then the fact that someone wants to change it one iota is part of a negotiation. The path is started”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

