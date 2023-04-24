The volleyball players of the Union from Stara Paz are the champions of Serbia Sports

Great success of Jedinstva volleyball players.

Source: MN Press

Jedinstva volleyball players from Stara Pazova took advantage of the second match point and by winning over Uba (3:0 – 25:17, 25:22 and 25:14) reached the first title in the club’s history. Sremice were better than Ubljanka with a total score of 3:1, and the girls, led fantastically by Jovo Caković during the season, deservedly brought the trophy to the showcases.

How convincing Jedinstvo was in the last match of the finals is clearly shown by the individual number of points of the best players on both sides. three girls of the team from Stara Pazova – Tamara Miljević (17), Branka Tica (15) and Isidora Kockarević (14) achieved a double-digit performance, while in the defeated team Slađana Erić was the closest to that with nine points. See match details:

Đula Mešter, president of OSS, presented Isidora Kockarević, captain of Jedinstvo, with the cup intended for the champion of Serbia, while Vesna Đurišić, vice president of OSS and Bogdan Mamuzić, president of OK Jedinstvo, presented gold medals to the volleyball players of Jedinstva. Branka Tica, the recipient of Jedinstvo, was declared the best player (MVP) of the Superliga playoff finals in the 2022/2023 season.

We remind you that Unity on the throne inherits Crvena zvezda, which won the trophy the previous season, and then performed in the group stage of the Champions League for women’s volleyball. This is the biggest result in the club history of Jedinstva, which until now managed to win trophies in the Cup and Super Cup of Serbia.