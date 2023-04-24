Magnitude 1.7 earthquake in Casabianca, Tolima.

This afternoon, at 05:35 p.m. local time, a magnitude 1.7 earthquake was recorded in the Casabianca region, in the department of Tolima. The seismic event had a depth of 3 km and was located at a latitude of 4.90 degrees north and a longitude of 75.29 degrees west.

According to the Colombian Geological Service, the closest municipalities to the epicenter of the earthquake were Murillo, located 14 km away, Herveo 24 km away, and Líbano 25 km away. Although no damage or injuries have been reported, it is important to note that the epicenter is located in the Area of ​​Influence of the Nevado del Ruiz Volcano.