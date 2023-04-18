Ita Airways, the strict rules of conduct for pilots and hostesses

Here come the new rules for Ita Airways pilots. The public airline has dictated a strict code of conduct for its traveling staff who represent the company and therefore will have to abide by the decided rules. It is behavior in uniform that is disciplined and the new dictates do not neglect anything, even defining behavior on social media.

Under the motto of “Italian style flies high”, Ita Airways has released its “Lookbook” to “maintain an impeccable, elegant appearance at all times, and in line with the values ​​of Ita Airways”.

No smoke and tattoos

The Lookbook has included a ban on smoking while walking in public and in the presence of passengers when wearing uniform, as well as that of chewing gum. Rules have also been decided for social media: «in uniform it is not allowed to publish personal photos in uniform or in which the ITA Airways brand appears on one’s social media». Also beware of tattoos and body piercings. Visible piercings on the tongue, eyebrows, nose and ears are not permitted (except for the classic earlobe piercing). No visible tattoos, no dental jewelry. And no earrings for the men.

Uniform on duty only

The uniform, to be worn impeccably, must be worn only on duty, on the way to and from work and on the occasion of other commitments and/or events organized by the Company.

When wearing the uniform it is not even allowed to stand with folded arms or keep hands in pockets in the presence of passengers or in public, nor to consume drinks and food in the presence of passengers with the exception of dedicated places. It is not permitted to chew gum, wear headphones (unless required for duty purposes), keep electronic equipment (mobile phones, etc.) visibly attached to the uniform and/or hung around the neck.

Jacket and trousers must always be worn buttoned up while trousers must always be worn with a belt. Also pay attention to gloves and shoes which must be black and must not be worn in the presence of passengers. As for the shoes, they must be a classic model with a heel, in black leather, with a smooth upper, with laces, without ornaments. Smooth varsity moccasins, low heel zipped ankle boots can be worn. Sports shoes are not allowed, even if they are black (e.g. sneakers).

Beard and goatee

Particular care is required for hairstyles and beards. For women, hair must always be kept clean, well combed and must not cover the face and eyes. Regrowth of dyed hair should not be visible. Men’s haircuts should be short and neat. The beard should be kept shaved or trimmed daily. Must be well combed, shaped, no longer than approx. 5mm. The goatee must be short and well-groomed. The mustache must be short and of a classic shape. Not allowed: goatee without moustache, beard without moustache, fly under the lip. Sideburns should be of a classic cut, straight, no longer than mid-ear.