Chelsea-Real Madrid 0-2, goals and highlights. Ancelotti in the Champions League semifinal

After the 2-0 obtained at the Bernabeu, the Blancos repeat themselves in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League at Stamford Bridge. Blues beaten 2-0 and eliminated, Ancelotti will face the winner of Bayern Munich-Manchester City in the semifinals. At the start Kanté wastes, Rodrygo’s post. Courtois decisive on Cucurella before the interval. Rodrygo unlocks it on an assist from Vinicius. Benzema misses an encore, but Rodrygo still scores served by Valverde

