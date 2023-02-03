Listen to the audio version of the article

The managers of Ita Airways and Lufthansa are negotiating with the Fs in view of signing a Memorandum of undestanding to give life to a commercial partnership. The integration between train and plane, the calibration of timetables, the single ticket are some of the points of this commercial agreement.

Network involvement

In a first phase, only Ita Airways and Lufthansa will be involved, then with the entry of the company led by the president Antonino Turicchi and by the CEO Fabio Lazzerini into Star Alliance, …