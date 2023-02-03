Home Business Ita and Lufthansa deal with FS for the single ticket
Business

Ita and Lufthansa deal with FS for the single ticket

by admin

The managers of Ita Airways and Lufthansa are negotiating with the Fs in view of signing a Memorandum of undestanding to give life to a commercial partnership. The integration between train and plane, the calibration of timetables, the single ticket are some of the points of this commercial agreement.

Network involvement

In a first phase, only Ita Airways and Lufthansa will be involved, then with the entry of the company led by the president Antonino Turicchi and by the CEO Fabio Lazzerini into Star Alliance, …

