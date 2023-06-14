With an investment of 1.3 billion yuan, the project of the world’s top 500 enterprises settled in Shenyang Hunnan Science and Technology City

On June 13, the commencement ceremony of the new energy auto parts project invested and constructed by ZF, a Fortune 500 company, was held in the Science and Technology City of Hunnan District, Shenyang City. The project has a total investment of 1.3 billion yuan and is expected to be put into operation in March 2025.

ZF is a global technology company delivering next-generation mobility systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology. In the four major technology areas of vehicle motion control, integrated safety systems, autonomous driving and electric drive, ZF can provide a wide range of solutions for existing car manufacturers and start-up mobility service companies. ZF can provide electric drive solutions for various vehicle types. The group’s sales reached 43.8 billion euros last year and currently has about 168 production sites in 32 countries around the world.

The project covers an area of ​​125 acres, with a construction area of ​​about 44,000 square meters. After it is put into operation, the annual sales revenue can reach 5 billion yuan, and the total sales revenue is expected to be 20 billion yuan within 8 years after it is put into operation. The project will build an electric drive system assembly and inspection production line, build an industrialization base for electric drive products with international technology leadership and in line with future development trends, and focus on the production of supporting products for Audi PPE (Audi high-end new energy vehicle platform).

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Lu Zhicheng, deputy secretary of the Shenyang Municipal Party Committee and mayor, delivered a speech. He said that China‘s new energy automobile industry is in a stage of rapid development, and the technological revolution is in full swing. ZF Group is a leading company among the world‘s auto parts suppliers, and has witnessed and participated in the start, development and take-off of China‘s auto industry. The successful settlement of this project in Hunnan District, Shenyang City is a two-way trip, which has an extremely important demonstration and driving effect on the development and aggregation of new energy vehicles and parts industries. Shenyang City will continue to uphold the spirit of Dianxiaoer and continue to do a good job in serving the project.

Stephen von Schuckmann, director of ZF Group, said that ZF values ​​the Chinese market, is optimistic about the business environment in Shenyang and the automobile industry foundation in Hunnan District, and the start of this new project shows that ZF and the entire industry The determination of partners to jointly promote the development of new energy vehicles and help achieve carbon neutrality. In the next ten years, the global and Chinese electric vehicle markets will grow rapidly. ZF will rely on its deep technical reserves and rich product portfolio to empower the electrification transformation of the industry.



