MSCHF creates a new project “Microscopic Handbag” | Hypebeast

MSCHF, a creative group that is good at making topical items, recently announced the latest auction item “Microscopic Handbag”, a handbag smaller than a grain! This is a miniature handbag inspired by the Louis Vuitton OnTheGo bag. Its size is only 657 x 222 x 700 microns, which is smaller than a grain of sea salt. Only through a microscope can you see the Louis Vuitton imitation pattern. Regarding the original design intention of this lot, Kevin Wiesne, creative director of MSCHF, said: “Those things that were once as practical as possible have now become flashy accessories, which is why we made this handbag.” It is reported that this “bag” It will be auctioned exclusively through Sarah Andelman’s “Just Phriends”, what price do you think it will end up selling for? Feel free to share your views in the comments.

