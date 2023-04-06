Listen to the audio version of the article

A combined ticket to purchase air and rail journeys with a single transaction, together with a dedicated counter at the Fiumicino airport railway station where you can check in and leave your luggage, dedicated to all passengers in possession of a ticket Trenitalia high-speed trains who continue their journey to an international or intercontinental destination with Ita Airways (excluding domestic routes). The option is available from 5 April as a result of the commercial partnership between Ita Airways, Trenitalia and Adr. Let’s see in detail how you can take advantage of this opportunity,

The combined ticket

Access to the service is available through all Ita Airways direct and indirect commercial channels; or on the Ita-Airways.com website, on the App, through travel agencies, the Customer Center or the Ita ticket office at the airport. On the Ita Airways website you can click on the “book and manage” banner where a “plane+train” mask appears. Once the departure and destination cities have been selected, the ticket can be purchased with a single transaction,

Due check-in and two boarding passes

However, you will have to do two check-ins because two boarding passes are sent – one for the air route and one for the train route (three if you arrive at Rome Termini, because there will also be the Leonardo Express route). particularly for air travel, check-in can be done up to 48 hours before the scheduled departure time for international flights and 24 hours before the intercontinental flight on Ita Airways channels, or at the check-in counter dedicated to intermodal passengers for Ita Airways international flights located at the train station of Rome Fiumicino airport (open every day from 7 to 19). This counter is not available for passengers bound for the USA or Israel (they must check-in at the departure terminal desks). For train travel, on the other hand, access the check-in.Accesrail.com site 72 hours before departure where you can enter the Ita ticket number (or Pnr) to receive the boarding pass for the railway route.

The commercial partnership of FS with Ita and Lufthansa

This commercial agreement implements the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the State Railways by Ita Airways at the beginning of February. A similar agreement was signed with FS by Lufthansa which for several years has been launching similar operations in the air-rail transport intermodality with the German Deutsche Bahn. Considering that the exclusive negotiations between Lufthansa and the Ministry of the Economy for the acquisition of 40% of Ita Airaways are at an advanced stage, once the closing is reached, the agreement with the FS could be extended to the Star Alliance network, on the model of what has been done with Deutsche Bahn, which has become an intermodal partner of the 26 airlines.