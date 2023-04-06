Home World Folk Legend Shirley Collins Announces “Archangel Hills”
Folk Legend Shirley Collins Announces "Archangel Hills"

One of the most recognized voices in British folk, Shirley Collinshas announced that he will release his third album for the Domino label –although he has been publishing records since the sixties– under the title of “Archangel Hill”. The disc will see the light next May 26 and will present an unprecedented collection of songs chosen by the artist. Most will be traditional pieces, but others are compositions by her favorite authors. The first preview song is “High And Away”.

No one knows the old songs of the genre like you do Shirley Collins. At 87 years of age, the singer sees in them a new perspective while she manages to make them known to each new generation that is interested in folk music with roots.

The disc title “Archangel Hill” is due to the name of the stepfather of Shirley, who called Mount Caburn Archangel Hill, a point of refuge near the Collins home in Lewes. All the singles from this new album were recorded last year, except for one “Hand And Heart”, which was recorded at the artist’s live performance at the Sydney Opera House in 1980 and that it has the arrangements of Dolly Collinsthe sister of Shirley.

