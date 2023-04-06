Home Sports Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban confirms the will to renew Irving
Sports

Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban confirms the will to renew Irving

by admin
Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban confirms the will to renew Irving

During an unscheduled press conference Wednesday night, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban blamed Jalen Brunson’s father for the point guard’s departure from Dallas and said the franchise’s top priority going into the summer break would be to renew Kyrie’s contract. Irving, despite the uninspiring results from the trade that brought the All-Star to Dallas.

Cuban has strongly denied that Brunson was willing to sign a five-year, $56 million extension with the Mavs, as claimed by his father Rick, and insisted that the Mavs did not have an opportunity to negotiate before Brunson signed. a five-year, $104 million contract with the New York Knicks during free agency.

Cuban read text messages sent by Mavs general manager Nico Harrison and Brunson’s agent Aaron Mintz alleging that Rick Brunson indicated that Jalen expected to receive a contract with wages ranging from 18-23 million dollars a year.

Cuban said he doesn’t know if the Mavs can be surpassed by other teams in the race for Irving in free agency, but said his goal is to win the championship.

See also  French Open 2022: Nadal beats Djokovic in over 4 hours to advance to the semi-finals

You may also like

Table, remaining program of contenders for Los Angeles...

What does Lakers four-game win streak say about...

GREEN HOUSE launches “Caffee Art, Happy Hearts” joint...

Milan and Inter in court. Blue Skye wants...

Government and PP keep dialogue on foreign policy...

Day Around the Bay: London Police Investigate Heklina’s...

Rodrygo (Real Madrid) on Benzema: “We found the...

Shimenshan Bicycle Hill Climb Competition at the top...

Your MLB Team Just Started Hot (Or Cold)....

Lionel Messi: Where will Argentina legend be playing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy