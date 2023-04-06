Cats are very curious and independent animals that sometimes decide to leave the house and explore the outside world. Sometimes, they don’t always return homewhich can cause distress and concern to their owners.

There are several reasons why a cat can leave home and not return, some of the most common are:

– The rutting season: cats that are not neutered feel the urge to find a mate when they come into heat, which leads them to travel great distances and fight other cats for territory or reproduction.

This increases their risk of being lost, injured, or catching disease.

– The fear: Cats are very sensitive to stress and change, so they can be frightened or upset by any factor that alters their environment, such as loud noises, unexpected visitors, family conflicts, moving or the arrival of another animal.

This can cause them to flee the house looking for a quieter and safer place.

– The attachment: cats can develop a very strong bond with a person or a place, and if this person leaves or moves, the cat may try to follow or return to its previous territory.

This can cause it to go astray or find another home along the way.

– Overpopulation: Cats are territorial and solitary animals by nature, needing their own space and resources.

If there are too many cats in the house or there is not enough food, water, litter or toys for everyone, the cat may become uncomfortable and seek another place to live.

– Lack of comfort or basic needs: Cats are demanding and selective animals, who highly value their well-being and quality of life.

If they do not have what they need or want in the house, such as a comfortable bed, adequate food, regular hygiene, timely medical attention or mental and physical stimulation, the cat can look for another place to satisfy its demands.

To prevent cats from leaving the house and not returning, it is important to offer them a safe, comfortable and enriched environment, where they feel loved and respected.

Some measures that we can take so that cats do not leave the house:

– Sterilize cats: this reduces the cat’s sexual desire and aggressiveness, making it less likely that they will go out looking for a mate or fight with other cats.

In addition, it prevents diseases such as cancer or urinary infections.

– Identify cats: this makes it easy to locate and return the cats in case they get lost.

We can put a necklace with a plate with our name and phone number, or implant a subcutaneous microchip with our data.

– Protect the outputs: this prevents cats from escaping through windows, doors or balconies.

We can place meshes, bars or mosquito nets that prevent them from passing, or close the openings when we are not watching.

– Provide them with everything they need: this makes cats feel happy and content in their home.

We must ensure that we give them a balanced and varied diet, fresh and clean water, a hygienic and accessible litter box, a soft and cozy bed, fun and interactive toys and regular veterinary care.

