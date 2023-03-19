Home Business Italgas, exclusive negotiations with Veolia for the purchase of water companies
Italgas, exclusive negotiations with Veolia for the purchase of water companies

Italgas has entered into exclusive negotiations with the Gruppo Veolia Environment for the potential acquisition of equity investments held in some companies active in the water service in the regions Lazio, Campania and Sicily. The envisaged operation is part of the broader strategy outlined with the strategic plan 2022-2028 which provides for the strengthening of the Group’s presence in the water sector.

As part of the ongoing negotiations, the Veolia group granted Italgas an exclusivity period until 10 May 2023, for the completion of the due diligence activities. In particular, the transaction concerns the potential purchase of equity investments in the following companies: 100% of the share capital of Acqua Srl which in turn directly holds 98.5% of the share capital of Idrosicilia SpA and, indirectly, 75% of the share capital of Siciliacque SpA; 100% of Idrolatina Srl which in turn holds approximately 49% of Acqualatina SpA; 47.9% of Acqua Campania SpA The companies Acqua, Idrosicilia and Idrolatina are pure holding companies, while Siciliacque, Acqualatina and Acqua Campania are operational in nature.

