On the evening of March 21, the Lenovo Savior Y7000P 2023 was released.

According to the official statement, the rescuer Y7000P is positioned as a super-power gaming notebook or a national gaming notebook.

Compared with Y7000P 2022,The 2023 model is upgraded to the core configuration combination of the 13th generation Core + RTX 4050/4060 (the 2022 model is the 12th generation Core + RTX 30).

The screen has also changed a lot. It adopts a 16-inch 16:10 IPS full screen with a resolution of 2560×1600, a high refresh rate of 165Hz, a typical brightness of 350 nits, a 100% sRGB color gamut, a 3ms response time, and G-Sync anti-tearing. Compared with Vision HDR image display, X-Rite color management, DC dimming, Rheinland certification hardware level low blue light, etc.

There are three SKUs, the highest Core i7-13700H+RTX 4060, the entry-level model is Core i5-13500H+RTX 4050, with a maximum of 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage.

According to the official introduction, this time, free appearance customization services are also provided for a limited time, including inkjet printing on the A side and lettering on the C side.

It is a little regrettable that the price and listing information of the Y7000P 2023 model has not yet been announced, so stay tuned.