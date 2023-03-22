Home Business 13th generation Core + RTX 40!Lenovo Rescuer Y7000P 2023 Gaming Notebook Released: Big screen upgrade–fast technology–technology changes the future
Business

13th generation Core + RTX 40!Lenovo Rescuer Y7000P 2023 Gaming Notebook Released: Big screen upgrade–fast technology–technology changes the future

by admin
13th generation Core + RTX 40!Lenovo Rescuer Y7000P 2023 Gaming Notebook Released: Big screen upgrade–fast technology–technology changes the future

On the evening of March 21, the Lenovo Savior Y7000P 2023 was released.

According to the official statement, the rescuer Y7000P is positioned as a super-power gaming notebook or a national gaming notebook.

Compared with Y7000P 2022,The 2023 model is upgraded to the core configuration combination of the 13th generation Core + RTX 4050/4060 (the 2022 model is the 12th generation Core + RTX 30).

13th generation Core + RTX 40!Lenovo Rescuer Y7000P 2023 Gaming Notebook Released: Big Screen Upgrade

The screen has also changed a lot. It adopts a 16-inch 16:10 IPS full screen with a resolution of 2560×1600, a high refresh rate of 165Hz, a typical brightness of 350 nits, a 100% sRGB color gamut, a 3ms response time, and G-Sync anti-tearing. Compared with Vision HDR image display, X-Rite color management, DC dimming, Rheinland certification hardware level low blue light, etc.

13th generation Core + RTX 40!Lenovo Rescuer Y7000P 2023 Gaming Notebook Released: Big Screen Upgrade

There are three SKUs, the highest Core i7-13700H+RTX 4060, the entry-level model is Core i5-13500H+RTX 4050, with a maximum of 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage.

According to the official introduction, this time, free appearance customization services are also provided for a limited time, including inkjet printing on the A side and lettering on the C side.

13th generation Core + RTX 40!Lenovo Rescuer Y7000P 2023 Gaming Notebook Released: Big Screen Upgrade

It is a little regrettable that the price and listing information of the Y7000P 2023 model has not yet been announced, so stay tuned.

13th generation Core + RTX 40!Lenovo Rescuer Y7000P 2023 Gaming Notebook Released: Big Screen Upgrade

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Wan Nan

See also  The guy bought a movie ticket for 93 yuan and dropped 53 yuan in 3 hours. The theater party: the theater has no right to interfere--fast technology--technology changes the future

You may also like

Artificial intelligence: This is what Bill Gates thinks...

Weather changes everything. Rains, cold and even snow...

What is the prospect of sodium batteries in...

balancing act for the Fed in interest rate...

ECB: German hawk Nagel returns to attack on...

Belgin Kaplan: At 21, she took over the...

Drought, damage for 6 billion to businesses

Habeck dissatisfied with the current status of the...

Fintech, innovation comes from the alliance with traditional...

I live from Airbnb rentals: This is how...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy