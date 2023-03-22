Original title: The new mechanism of MTR fare adjustment will be directly linked to the profit of property development

China News Service, Hong Kong, March 21 (Reporter Han Xingtong) Lin Shixiong, director of the Transport and Logistics Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, held a press conference on the 21st to announce the MTR fare adjustment mechanism after review. Iron company’s Hong Kong property development profits are linked.

Lin Shixiong announced in his opening speech that the SAR government and the MTR Corporation have completed the review of the MTR fare adjustment mechanism. The revised plan has been approved by the Executive Council on the 21st and will take effect in June this year.

After the review, the MTR fare adjustment mechanism will directly link the MTR fare adjustment rate to the MTR Corporation’s Hong Kong property development profits. Lin Shixiong said that the SAR government will optimize the calculation method of the “productivity factor” in the fare adjustment formula to be calculated based on the profit level of MTR’s Hong Kong property development. If the profit of MTR’s Hong Kong property development in the previous year was 5 billion yuan (Hong Kong dollars, the same below), the MTR ticket price will be reduced by 0.6%; if the profit is between 5 billion yuan and 10 billion yuan, the fare will be reduced by 0.7%; if the profit reaches 10 billion yuan or more, the fare will be reduced by 0.8% %.

According to the revised plan, Lin Shixiong expects that the MTR fare adjustment will be reduced by 3.85 percentage points this year.

Lin Shixiong believes that directly linking the adjustment of MTR fares to the profit of MTR’s Hong Kong property development will benefit the public in the long run and the effect will be more sustainable than providing specific and time-limited fare discounts.

In addition, the SAR government has also decided to increase the funds that the MTR Corporation needs to allocate for accidents with delays of more than 3 hours. The maximum amount of funding for each accident has been increased from 25 million yuan to 40 million yuan. At the same time, a new arrangement for increasing the amount of money during peak hours is added. In case of accidents during peak hours (i.e. 8:00 am to 9:00 am and 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm on weekdays), the total amount of fines of the MTR Corporation will be calculated by 1.2 times to reflect the impact of the accident on passengers. the impact caused.

Lin Shixiong said that the goal of this review is very clear. He hopes to bring stable fare prices to the public and respond to public demands. The SAR government will also ensure that the MTR Corporation is financially stable and has sufficient resources to continue to maintain high-quality services, and cooperate with the SAR government to promote social Beneficial new rail project.

Jin Zepei, CEO of the MTR Corporation, said that the epidemic in the past three years has hit the MTR business unprecedentedly. The number of passengers has dropped sharply, and the total loss of the railway business operation has exceeded 14 billion yuan. Under severe challenges, MTR has been working with the public to overcome the difficulties , will continue to serve the public with heart, invest in new railway projects, and assist in the construction of new communities to support the future development of Hong Kong.

