Italian families increasingly indebted. Cgia alarm: “Risk of wear”

MILANO – Italian families are increasingly indebted to banks. This is what an elaboration of the Cgia of Mestreaccording to which the total stock at the end of 2022 rose to 595.1 billion euros, up 3.5% compared to 2021, with an average debt per household of 22,710 euros.

A situation that for the CGIA opens up worrying scenarios on the usury front, although the number of reports of this crime to the police forces has been declining for some time. Usury is a “karstic” phenomenon – warns the CGIA – those who have fallen into the network of loan sharks hardly turn to the police.

Although the stock of debts is increasing due to inflation, the increase in the cost of mortgages and the surge in utility bills which negatively impacted much of last year, the situation is critical, but still under control. It is probable that the increase in debts is partly attributable to the strong economic recovery that took place in the two-year period 2021-2022. In fact, the most economically exposed provincial areas are also those with the highest income levels.

The families most in the “red” are located in the province of Milan, with an average debt of 35,342 euros (+5.1 percent compared to 2021). Given this, in all likelihood due to the higher cost of housing with effects on housing loans, in second place we see those of Monza-Brianza, with 31,984 euros (+3 per cent) and in third place are residents of Bolzano, with 31,483 euros (+5 per cent). Just off the podium we note those of Rome, with an average debt amounting to 30,851 euros (+2.8 percent) and those of Como, with 30,276 euros (+3.8 percent).

Among the least exposed, however, we point out the families residing in the province of Agrigento, with a debt of 10,302 euros (+3 percent) and those of Vibo Valentia, with 9,993 euros (+1.9 percent). Finally, the least indebted households in Italy are found in Enna, with a “red” of 9,631 euros (+3.6 percent). In 2022, the Italian province that experienced the most significant growth variation in household debt was Ravenna (+9.1 per cent), while the only one that suffered a contraction was Vercelli (-2.3 per cent). hundred)

