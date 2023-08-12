Home » Italian families increasingly indebted. Cgia alarm: “Risk of wear”
Business

Italian families increasingly indebted. Cgia alarm: “Risk of wear”

by admin
Italian families increasingly indebted. Cgia alarm: “Risk of wear”

MILANO – Italian families are increasingly indebted to banks. This is what an elaboration of the Cgia of Mestreaccording to which the total stock at the end of 2022 rose to 595.1 billion euros, up 3.5% compared to 2021, with an average debt per household of 22,710 euros.

The meeting between the Extraprofitti bankers, the Abi at work to cushion the impact of the tax. But the bankers do not want a break with the government of Andrea Greco August 10, 2023

A situation that for the CGIA opens up worrying scenarios on the usury front, although the number of reports of this crime to the police forces has been declining for some time. Usury is a “karstic” phenomenon – warns the CGIA – those who have fallen into the network of loan sharks hardly turn to the police.

Although the stock of debts is increasing due to inflation, the increase in the cost of mortgages and the surge in utility bills which negatively impacted much of last year, the situation is critical, but still under control. It is probable that the increase in debts is partly attributable to the strong economic recovery that took place in the two-year period 2021-2022. In fact, the most economically exposed provincial areas are also those with the highest income levels.

The families most in the “red” are located in the province of Milan, with an average debt of 35,342 euros (+5.1 percent compared to 2021). Given this, in all likelihood due to the higher cost of housing with effects on housing loans, in second place we see those of Monza-Brianza, with 31,984 euros (+3 per cent) and in third place are residents of Bolzano, with 31,483 euros (+5 per cent). Just off the podium we note those of Rome, with an average debt amounting to 30,851 euros (+2.8 percent) and those of Como, with 30,276 euros (+3.8 percent).

See also  USA: University of Michigan sentiment improves but short-term inflation prospects increase

Among the least exposed, however, we point out the families residing in the province of Agrigento, with a debt of 10,302 euros (+3 percent) and those of Vibo Valentia, with 9,993 euros (+1.9 percent). Finally, the least indebted households in Italy are found in Enna, with a “red” of 9,631 euros (+3.6 percent). In 2022, the Italian province that experienced the most significant growth variation in household debt was Ravenna (+9.1 per cent), while the only one that suffered a contraction was Vercelli (-2.3 per cent). hundred)

You may also like

Tax bills, here’s what to do if you...

Deflation: China’s economy is in serious trouble

Liver disease, silent killers for an uncomplaining liver

Yachts and boats: no price limit – the...

1. “Alibaba Slashes 6,541 Employees in Latest Quarter...

Wall Street: futures frozen after US inflation and...

E-commerce, what to do if the return package...

Emergency Management Department of Heilongjiang Province Inspects and...

Location D: “Does Germany even want to be...

Check-in regional tickets, Trenitalia: “They won’t be just...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy