Roma-Matic, it’s over: he goes to Rennes. Pinto treats Sanches and Paredes with PSG

THE BREAK

Offer of 3 million euros from the French club for the Serbian who hasn’t trained for 10 days. The Giallorossi club deals with substitutes

12 ago 2023

The marriage between Nemanja Matic and the Roma it is destined to end and rags are flying in Trigoria. After a year as a protagonist, used to relaunch himself in yellow and red, Matic has decided to leave Rome to accept the sirens of Rennes who promised him a two-year contract worth 3 million euros. Confirmation of the negotiation with the player came from the Rennes coach Bruno Genesio (“we are working for Matic, I have faith in the management”), but if everything is done with the Serbian in the capital, they are still waiting for an official offer from the French club.

Meanwhile Matic he decided to go into confrontation with the club, again avoiding training with the rest of the team for the tenth day and did not leave for the friendly match in Tirana. Clear sign of intent, of a now incurable rift at the dawn of the new championship. And the Roma? The Giallorossi club is very irritated, Tiago Pinto above all with the player, but also with Rennes who moved without asking for the appropriate permits. The offer that can generate a capital gain even net of the loss of the benefits for the Growth Decree has arrived, the Rennes proposed 3 million eurosbut in the meantime we are working to complete the midfield department.

Tiago Pinto’s phone is always on and the hottest line is the one that leads to Psg of Campos but not only for Renato Sanches. The Portuguese midfielder will in all likelihood arrive on loan with a redemption right set at 12 million euros and with him an old acquaintance from Trigoria, Leandro Paredes. The Argentine director has already played for two years in Rome and, according to Corriere dello Sport, he has already found accommodation in the capital. Roma would like him on loan and in that case they have to win the competition from Galatasaray who would like to take him outright.