Italian Volt Lacama: the made in Italy electric motorcycle debuts at Eicma

After the prototype that made headlines at last year’s Eicma, Italian Volt, which is now part of the Tazzari group, has once again chosen the Milanese motorcycle fair to show its Lacama electric motorbike. The model is offered in two versions: Lacama Biposto and Lacama Monoposto which, as you can imagine, allows you to choose whether or not to have a passenger on board depending on the type of saddle you choose. And this is the only feature that differentiates the two models. In fact, both are based on a 150 hp engine which can be powered by a Hyperpower Battery Pack or a Hyperlight Battery Pack. If you opt for the latter you get a motorbike with 110 kW of power capable of covering 257 km in the cycle urban and reach 100 km/h from a standstill in 3.4 seconds with a declared maximum speed of 230 km/h. The least expensive choice, the Hyperpower Battery Pack, allows a range of 175 km, while power and torque drop respectively to 52 kW and 140 Nm as well as the maximum speed which stands at 170 km/h. Acceleration from 0-100 km/h occurs in 5.5 seconds.

There is ample opportunity to customize the Lacama, even if everything (or almost everything) has a price. It starts from the color of the frame (22 shades available) through the saddle up to 10 different styles for the front fairing where the headlight is inserted. The one supplied as standard is called “Baseball Cup”, while if you opt for one of the other 9 you have to add another 490 euros to the base price. You can also choose two types of tires between the Pirelli Diablo Rosso 3 and the Pirelli MT60RS at no extra charge.

The equipment common to both models is completed by the 5″ 16.7 million color TFT display, Brembo branded front and rear brakes, and a multi-adjustable 43 mm Ohlins fork. The scope of delivery includes a 230V and 3.3 kW battery charger and a charging cable complete with Control Box so you can recharge it at home.

The bike can already be configured on the coppari-zero.com website and prices start from 24,900 euros to which the battery pack must be added (4,900 euros for the Hyperlight or 6,900 euros for the Hyperpower) as well as all the available customizations.

