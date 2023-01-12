Home Business Italy in water deficit: rain and snow are not enough
Italy in water deficit: rain and snow are not enough

Italy in water deficit: rain and snow are not enough

Italy in water deficit, winter is unable to make up for the lack of water. This was revealed by the National Association of Consortia for the Management and Protection of the Territory and Irrigated Waters (Anbi), whose Observatory on water resources certifies the impossibility of recovery with the current rainwater inputs.

Great lakes

The great lakes of the North (the largest water reserve in the country) are all below average and the filling percentages are mostly lower than that of January 2022, which was the prelude to an extraordinary drought season, daughter of the hottest year ever in Italy: Lake Maggiore 18%; Lake Iseo 20.7%; Lake Como 23.5%; Lake Garda 36.4%.

Big rivers

Despite the recent rains, the river Po has halved its flow in Turin and is reduced, along the entire Piedmontese route, to about 1/3 of its 2021 flow, while in Pontelagoscuro, in the Ferrara area, about 30% of its flow is missing average and the water level is much lower than last year, recorded the Arpae.

Next

In Umbria, the levels of the Tiber river are higher than the average for the period, but the level of Lake Trasimeno, despite the approximately 130 millimeters of rain that fell on the region, is unable to return above the critical level, where it has been for months. In Lazio, the recent rains have brought benefits to both the Tiber and the Aniene, while the levels of the Liri and Sacco rivers are decreasing.

Northern regions

In Piedmont, the local Arpa recorded a considerable rainfall in December, the rivers remain at 2022 levels after having reached largely deficient flows (the Varaita tributary marks -76%) in recent weeks. In Valle d’Aosta, the Dora Baltea has a flow rate of about 24 cubic meters per second, much higher than the historical average (5 m3/sec), confirming that the snow has already begun to melt, the permanence of which on the ground is strongly conditioned by temperatures.

