Home » Italy – News: City of Rome must pay fine for secret fetus graves with mothers’ names
Business

Italy – News: City of Rome must pay fine for secret fetus graves with mothers’ names

by admin
Italy – News: City of Rome must pay fine for secret fetus graves with mothers’ names

Wooden crosses at the Flaminio Cemetery in Rome Image: AFP

Italy’s capital, Rome, has been fined for inscribing the names of the mothers on the graves of aborted fetuses.

Italy’s capital, Rome, has been fined for inscribing the names of the mothers on the graves of aborted fetuses without their knowledge. Italy’s data protection authority on Thursday fined the city €176,000 in the case, citing a ban on sharing abortion data. A fine of 239,000 euros was imposed on the company responsible for managing the cemeteries in the city, AMA.

The case came to light in September 2020. At that time, graves were discovered in Rome’s Flaminio Cemetery where aborted fetuses had been buried without the mothers’ knowledge and consent. The names of the mothers were written on the crosses.

The discovery caused great outrage among the women affected and the women’s rights organization Differentiala Donna. Another such burial ground was discovered in a cemetery in Brescia, northern Italy.

“We had to wait a long time, but today many women (…) received justice,” said Elisa Ercoli, president of Differencea Donna, according to the Italian news agency breaking latest news.

HOME PAGE

See also  sex or relationship? How do you know what the other person wants?

You may also like

How buyers can still realize their dream

Esselunga, 47.8 million seized for labor tax fraud

Ex-EU Commissioner Oettinger: “For me, Germany is on...

Powell: “More US rate hikes”. Inflation remains far...

Netco, Tim chooses the offer presented by KKR

Monetary policy: Fed director Bowman wants to raise...

Mes, the government creaks but does not fall:...

Change of course in monetary policy: the Turkish...

Luxury, other than crisis and inflation. There is...

Learn to Manage Your Finances Effectively

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy