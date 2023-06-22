Italy – News: City of Rome must pay fine for secret fetus graves with mothers’ names

Wooden crosses at the Flaminio Cemetery in Rome Image: AFP

Italy’s capital, Rome, has been fined for inscribing the names of the mothers on the graves of aborted fetuses.

Italy’s capital, Rome, has been fined for inscribing the names of the mothers on the graves of aborted fetuses without their knowledge. Italy’s data protection authority on Thursday fined the city €176,000 in the case, citing a ban on sharing abortion data. A fine of 239,000 euros was imposed on the company responsible for managing the cemeteries in the city, AMA.

The case came to light in September 2020. At that time, graves were discovered in Rome’s Flaminio Cemetery where aborted fetuses had been buried without the mothers’ knowledge and consent. The names of the mothers were written on the crosses.

The discovery caused great outrage among the women affected and the women’s rights organization Differentiala Donna. Another such burial ground was discovered in a cemetery in Brescia, northern Italy.

“We had to wait a long time, but today many women (…) received justice,” said Elisa Ercoli, president of Differencea Donna, according to the Italian news agency breaking latest news.

