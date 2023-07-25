‘Italy of yes’. Projects and major works’. So Salvini renews the League

Matteo Salvini at “ITALY OF YES”

Concreteness and pragmatism are the watchwords of the new League

Matteo Salvini actually launches the electoral campaign for the 2024 European elections. And he does it with an event whose title already says it all: “Italy of yes. Projects and major works”. The Northern League leader and deputy premier spoke across the board, obviously starting from his dossiers as head of the Department of Transport and Infrastructure, but also touching on other issues than the Pnrr and the return to nuclear power.

The idea behind it is that of a pragmatic, concrete League of doing. Hence the decision to call the event ‘Italy of yes’, as opposed to the vetoes of 5 Stars and Pd but also to somehow distance itself from the Brothers of Italy. While confirming loyalty to the government and to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The project is to go beyond the idea of ​​a federalist-secessionist party, at the time Umberto Bossi, then turned into a sovereignist. No more right-wing labels. This is why Salvini has focused heavily on the new procurement code, for example, precisely to unblock the works and restart the country.

A radical, important change that doesn’t happen overnight but that begins with this event. A sort of metaphor to make the Carroccio become the party of works, of work, of Italy that is restarting and which, in fact, says yes. Not an easy bet to win but an important one. Polls, like that of Alessandra Ghisleri, give the Lega above 10% and the goal is precisely to recover consensus for the 2024 European Championships with concreteness and pragmatism.

‘Italy of yes’. Projects and major works’. THE VIDEO OF THE EVENT

