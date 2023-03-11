Cgia: “20 billion European cohesion funds at risk”

A large part of the 19.8 billion euros that Brussels has made available to us for at least nine years is at risk. This is the alarm from the Cgia Research Office in Mestre regarding the European cohesion funds made available to our country in the period 2014-2020, totaling 64.8 billion euros, of which 17 from national co-financing. The total expenditure certified by Brussels as of 31 December was 35 billion, equal to 54% of the total amount which also includes the quota that Italy had to bear. Therefore, by 31 December 2023, the deadline for implementing this seven-year period, we must spend the remaining 29.8 billion (equal to 46%), of which 10 are from national co-financing and therefore if we fail to achieve this objective, the share of unused EU funds will be lost. The CGIA also points out that of the 19.8 billion euros of European resources that we must “ground” by the end of this year, 15.3 are by the central State (Pon, Fesr and ESF projects) and 4.6 by the regions.

However, the regional administrations most in difficulty are those of the South. ANDn the end of 2023, otherwise resources will be lostPuglia must spend another 335 million euros, Calabria 616 million, Campania 1.27 billion and Sicily even 1.45 billion. Basically, as of last December 31, the percentage of expenditure realized on the total to be received was only 65.5 percent in Calabria, 65.7 percent in Campania and 64 percent in Sicily.

As expected, Pnrr funds are also at risk. Waiting for the presentation of the new state of progress by Italia Domani, according to the Update note to the Def (Nadef), presented on 27 September last, by 31 December 2022 we should have spent 20.5 billion euros, practically half of the 41.4 billion initially envisaged by the Def. In this case, the increase in the cost of materials that occurred in the last year has greatly slowed down the construction of many public works, by “jumping” many objectives set by the Pnrr.

Subscribe to the newsletter

