Training technicians for the construction sector: this is the mission of the newly born ITS “Casa Campania” based in Naples. The Foundation made up of 58 public and private bodies will take care of the specialized training of young graduates and graduates: schools, trade associations, specialized training bodies, public bodies and construction companies located throughout the region. This will organize a cycle of training and specialization paths, defining the most useful figures and skills for the current job market, to guide construction site activities.

The Foundation financed by the Campania Region

The foundation is financed by the Campania Region with a contribution of 1.4 million and represents a school of excellence with a high technological specialization that will allow the achievement of a nationally recognized higher technical diploma. Young people (75 in the first three courses) will be able to participate in courses of 1800 hours (over a span of 2 years).

Objective: to prepare the surveyor and construction site technicians

From the Neapolitan ITS young people will come out prepared on technical subjects, construction site accounting, legislation on public procurement, on safety. And for them, local companies, which have long been in difficulty in finding profiles of this type, if not at the cost of a long training in the company, ensure the recruitment.

Reeds for all companies in the region

The initiative involved the construction associations of the provinces of Campania and the building schools already present in the region. In a few days a technical-scientific committee will be set up which will start the definition of the didactic program. “The goal is to ensure the young people selected a more than reasonable certainty of future employment – explains Raffaele Archivolti, president of ITS Casa Campania – I thank the president of the Region, Vincenzo De Luca and the councilor for youth policies, Lucia Fortini, because have once again invested in young people, given that the professional figures who will be trained with ITS respond to specific requests from the world of work, thanks also to the direct participation of companies in the drafting of programs and training courses ».