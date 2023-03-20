Home Business Ivory Coast: Marriott luxury hotel inaugurated in Abidjan
Business

Ivory Coast: Marriott luxury hotel inaugurated in Abidjan

by admin

The Ivorian Minister of Tourism, Siandou Fofana, placed the official 5-star plaque at “La Maison Palmier”, a luxury hotel located in Abidjan, 2 Plateaux. This is a property placed under the banner of Design Hotels by Marriott. This hotel brand, which has 300 establishments worldwide, sees Abidjan host the first in West and Central Africa.

In the presence of Sidiki Konaté, vice president of the National Assembly of Côte d’Ivoire, and the chief magistrate of the municipality of Cocody, Jean-Marc Yacé, Siandou Fofana congratulated the owner and director of La Maison Palmier for their contribution to the development of Ivorian tourism.

He stressed that “the inspection and control of tourist establishments with a view to their classification is part of the quality management process imposed by the National Strategy for the Development of Sublime Tourism Côte d’Ivoire”.

Placards, according to the level of quality accommodation, gastronomy and other services, will be posted on the front of each establishment. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

