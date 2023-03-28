Going on a bargain hunt is not that easy: Most of the time you have to laboriously look for offers. Here you can conveniently get worthwhile deals at a glance.

Maybe you know this: In order to get a good offer, you often have to laboriously click from page to page, possibly register for the hundredth newsletter and then, in the most annoying case, fulfill further conditions. In short: Bargain hunting is often associated with effort and time – and sometimes also gets on your nerves. To make it easier for you to search for the best deals, you will find worthwhile offers from various areas at a glance here: Bargains such as tablets or smartphones, kitchen gadgets, garden tools or other everyday helpers.

The top deals on Tuesday



40% Discount: Jack Wolfskin Men’s Vojo 3 Texapore Mid M Outdoor Shoes for 77.95 euros instead of 129.95 euros. Here’s the deal.

36% Discount: EVE socket »Energy Set of 2 – Smart socket«, set, 2 pieces, functions: electricity consumption measurement, schedules, electricity price calculation for 49.90 euros instead of 79 euros. Here’s the deal.

40% Discount: Paco Rabanne 1 Million Perfume 50ml For 47.73 euros instead of 80.50 euros. Here’s the deal.

39% Discount: Samsung Galaxy Watch5 R910 44 mm Aluminium Bluetooth GPS Smartwatch sapphire for 199,90euros instead of 329 Euro.Here’s the deal.

38% Discount: Whistler, trekking pants Beina M Outdoor Pant Made of breathable cotton-polyester mix in dark blue, sportswear for men for 79.90 euros instead of 129.90 euros. Here’s the deal.

59% Discount: Ledvance SMART+ Gardenpole Mini Pedestal Light Colored WiFi + Extension for 37.95 euros instead of 94.48 euros. Here’s the deal.

53% Discount: Woodboard Balance Board, oval, for 59.99 euros instead of 129.99 euros. Here’s the deal.

Top deals of the week: March 27 to April 2, 2023



The best deals from Amazon



56% Discount: Geox Women’s D Iridea N Ankle Boots for 56,80 euros instead of 130 euros. Here’s the deal.

50% Discount: Oral-B Pro 3 3900 electric toothbrush/Electric Toothbrush, double pack & 3 brush heads, with 3 cleaning modes and visual 360° pressure control for dental care, gift man/woman, black/pink for 69.99 euros instead of 139.99 euros. Here’s the deal.

50% Discount: Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa, Charcoal Fabric, for 24.99 euros instead of 49.99 euros. Here’s the deal.

The best deal from o2



At the beginning of spring: iPhone 14 Plus in yellow with a contract and unlimited data volume

Canary yellow is the name of the new color in which the iPhone 14 Plus is now available. The top smartphone from Apple is available from o2 in a contract with unlimited data volume as well as telephone and SMS flat rates for 1 euro. These are the details:

iPhone 14 Plus for 1 euro

Free Unlimited Max tariff with unlimited data volume and all-network flat rate

0 euros connection fees

36 months term

4.99 euros shipping

59.99 euros per month

Here’s to iPhone 14 Plus in yellow

Otto’s best deals



63% Discount: 7Magic Bike Helmet, Vented, Adjustable Unisex Helmet, Bike Safety, for 19.90 euros instead of 55 euros. Here’s the deal.

56% Discount: Levi’s® denim jacket »Original Trucker« FRESH COLLECTION for 55.99 euros instead of 129 euros. Here’s the deal.

40% Discount: CHILLROI SUP-Board »SUP Board Set Stand Up Paddle inflatable«, paddle board, complete set L 297 cm for 209 euros instead of 349 euros. Here’s the deal.

The best deals from Ebay



72% Discount: Professional presenter with mouse, laser PowerPoint presentation, remote control, for 11 euros instead of 39.99 Euro.Here’s the deal.

40% Discount: riverso men’s chino shorts (cotton) for 29.95 euros instead of 49.95 euros. Here’s the deal.

70% Discount: Russell Hobbs electric table grill for 22 euros instead of 74.99 euros. Here’s the deal.

Flaconi’s best deals



49% Discount: Davidoff Cool Water For Him Perfume 50ml For 29 euros instead of 57.50 euros. Here’s the deal.

56% Discount: LANCÔME Teint Idole Ultra Wear Care & Glow Liquid Foundation for 20.54 euros instead of 47 euros. Here’s the deal.

41% Discount: Kérastase Nutritive Irisome Nectar Thermique blow-dry lotion for 23.67 euros instead of 40.80 euros. Here’s the deal.

H&M’s best deals



19% Discount: Faux-fur jacket – black – women for 79.99 euros instead of 99 euros. Here’s the deal.

30% Discount: Mom Jeans – Blue – Women for 27.99 euros instead of 39.99 euros.Here’s the deal.

33% Discount: MAMA Printed T-shirt – Gray – Women for 9.99 euros instead of 14.99 euros.Here’s the deal.

Tink’s best deals



26% Discount: Google Pixel 6a + Free Google Nest Mini for 379 euros instead of 518 euros. Here’s the deal.

29% Discount: Bosch Smart Home – Light/roller shutter control starter set with 12 flush-mounted actuators (Gen. 2) for 699.95 euros instead of 999.35 euros.Here’s the deal.

25% Discount: Netatmo radiator thermostat starter set with 5 thermostats for 349.95 euros instead of 469.96 euros.Here’s the deal.

More tips for saving



There are new ways to save every day – but especially with discount campaigns such as Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday or Black Monday. Sign up now for a free 30-day membership at Amazon Prime Sign up to access Lightning Deals 30 minutes early. You can easily cancel the subscription after the discount campaign. In this way, you benefit from the advantages, but you do not have to pay anything for them. In addition, there are no shipping costs for Prime products.

By the way: You can also find vouchers and discounts for numerous online shops here.

