Jamaica – International Seabed Authority does not present a rulebook for deep-sea mining

The International Seabed Authority (ISA) has initially failed in the task of establishing global rules for deep-sea mining. After difficult negotiations, the ISA Council, which has been meeting in Jamaica for two weeks, announced on Friday evening (local time) that it had only drawn up a roadmap for further work on the set of rules. This is expected to be decided at the 30th meeting of the ISA in 2025.

The International Seabed Authority has been discussing such a framework for deep-sea mining for ten years. However, there is still a lot of work to be done before its completion.

This means that there is a regulatory gap in deep-sea mining for the time being. Since July 9th, any state can apply for a subsea mineral extraction license on behalf of a company it supports. The ISA then decides on the applications on a case-by-case basis.

Environmentalists warn against deep-sea mining on an industrial scale and call for the waiver of the granting of mining licenses until an international catalog of rules is completed. “An application for a funding permit can be made at any moment,” said Sofia Tsenikli on behalf of the Deep Sea Conservation Coalition of the environmental organizations Greenpeace and WWF. “A moratorium is urgent and necessary.”

Countries like Germany support this demand. The 167 states of the ISA General Assembly will discuss such a moratorium starting next week.

The timetable now negotiated “behind closed doors” does not “take into account the concerns and growing resistance to deep-sea mining,” explained Tsenikli. Greenpeace marine expert Till Seidensticker demanded that deep-sea mining should “never start”.

“It is not possible to set up a set of rules for deep-sea mining that protects this extremely sensitive habitat,” warned Seidensticker. “This exploitation of the seabed means destruction and species extinction under all imaginable circumstances.”

